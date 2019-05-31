Guest Commentary: Get Ready to Rock at Re-Branded Tinner Hill Festival

By Tori McKinney

D.C., Maryland and Virginia — Get ready for the exciting re-branded and re-styled 26th Annual Tinner Hill Music Festival (previously a blues festival)! Family fun, adult fun and great music along with a mix of history, all at the same place…a winning combination. Enjoy a fun and musical day at Cherry Hill Park in Falls Church City, Virginia on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Festival-goers will be treated to an enticing array of “villages” throughout the park, including the Artist Village showcasing painters, photographers and jewelers selling their works. Family fun is assured in the Kids’ Village with water play, a musical petting zoo, face painting, puppy petting party and more. The Relaxation Village lives up to its name with yoga lessons, mini-massages and inviting hammocks, while the Food Village promises succulent barbecue and other tasty fare, including kid-friendly and vegetarian options. Care for a libation to celebrate it all? The Rock Star Bar has it covered with beer, wine and other adult beverages.

In addition to experiencing the Festival Villages, Corporate Sponsors receive an entirely new and enhanced Festival experience including:

• Signage in Village of your choice (One of: Artist, Kid’s, Relaxation, Rock Star Villages), VIP tent, or stage depending on sponsor level

• Special recognition during Festival

• Highlighted in all marketing: press releases, social media & publicity both online & print

Advertisements

• Company logo featured on Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s website and Tinner Hill Music Festival’s homepage with hyperlink to your corporate website

• Company logo printed on Festival T-shirts and Festival program

• Comp entrance tickets to Tinner Hill Music Festival 2019 + Rock Star Bar Tix

• VIP entrance, VIP seating in VIP Tent & Rock Star Village, VIP drink line

• All-day backstage access comp ticket holders

• Complimentary bar backstage offering water, soft drinks and other libations

• Artist Meet & Greet at 8:30 p.m. backstage with Headliner, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds

Donors at our Top 10 Hit, Top 40 Hit along with Groupie and Side Stage levels also receive a heightened donor experience including:

• Sponsor of one of a Festival headliner or opening act with stage signage during performance depending on donor level

• Company or Individual Name either listed or logo featured on Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s website and Tinner Hill Music Festival’s homepage

• Comp tickets + VIP entrance + VIP drink line + complimentary bottled water

• Artist Meet-and-Greet at Merch Tent

All festival goers are guaranteed a rockin’ good time enjoying a musical feast of the many dynamic national performers for this year’s diverse and exciting party in the park. Performers include:

• Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, an electrifying seven-piece soul/rock band led by big-voiced vocalist Arleigh Kincheloe

• Big Sam’s Funky Nation, delivering boisterous, high-voltage New Orleans funk, jazz and rock

Advertisements

• The Wailers’ Julian “Junior” Marvin, a true reggae legend who performed extensively with Bob Marley and carries on “The Message of Love” and Marley music memories

• Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials, featuring legendary and blistering Chicago blues as real, rough and rollicking as it gets

• D.C.-area and regional groups including popular blues band Moonshine Society featuring Ron Holloway, the all-women Afro-Brazilian band Batalá Washington, rock and roll party band Convertible Jerk, and the Mason A Cappella Club.

The 26th annual Tinner Hill Music Festival celebrates and honors the African-American music legacy. In conjunction with the City of Falls Church, the festival is sponsored by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1997 to research, preserve and celebrate the early civil rights history of Northern Virginia. In addition to is music festival, the Foundation sponsors programs that resurrect the rich and vibrant past of the African-American communities of Falls Church and Northern Virginia.

Look forward to celebrating Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation’s important equality and diversity mission.

For tickets, donations and information, please visit: www.tinnerhill.org.

Tori McKinney is executive producer of the Tinner Hill Music Festival.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments