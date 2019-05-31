Lewinsville Center Snips the Ribbon

Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust, together with Fairfax County’s Neighborhood and Community Services and Health Department, will be cutting the ribbon to the new Lewinsville Center (1613 Great Falls St., McLean) — an intergenerational facility featuring a new home for the Lewinsville Senior Center, Adult Day Health Care and two child day care centers: Westgate Child Center and Lewinsville Montessori School — on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Overflow parking is available at the Lewinsville Presbyterian Church (1724 Chain Bridge Road, McLean).



The senior center features a fitness room, technology access and spacious gathering places for adults 50 and over to pursue fitness goals, learn new things, take up new hobbies and socialize. Lewinsville adult day health care has specially designed features for memory care, including a gated, outdoor garden with fountain, an indoor walking path, library, health clinic and art room. The Montessori School and Westgate Child Care Center offer bright, colorful spaces for children to play and learn.

