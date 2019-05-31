Odeon Chamber Music Hosts Classical FX Vocalists

Interested attendees can join the Classical FX Vocal Ensemble for an original and vibrant show: No special effects are needed to grab and hold the attention of their audience. For their upcoming concert, the ensemble will be performing recognizable songs, including American Standards, while also featuring pieces from Woodstock in the summer of 1969. The concert will take place on Sunday, June 2, at 4 p.m. and will be hosted by St Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church). Admission is free, however it is recommended that audience members make a donation of $20 in order to support the group. A wine and cheese reception is to follow the concert. For more information, visit odeonchambermusicseries.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments