Tinner Hill Music Festival Coming June 8

The re-branded and re-styled Tinner Hill Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church.

The day-long event will include an impressive music line-up including nationally and locally acclaimed bands, a food village with BBQ, kid friendly and vegetarian options, a bar, a “kids’ village,” an “artist village” and a “relaxation village.” Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available.

For sponsorships, the full schedule, and for ticket information, visit www.tinnerhill.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments