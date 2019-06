(Photo: PMK Photography)

EVERY SCHOLAR AND FACULTY member at Grace Christian Academy had a role in May 17’s production of the “Wizard of Oz,” Young Performers Edition. The show featured Mayra Figueroa in the role of Dorothy. Her team of misfits was played by Josh Wattles (Scarecrow), Amir Giir-Thiik (Tin Man) and Bryce Hurley (Cowardly Lion.)

