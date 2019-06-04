Fairfax Co. Schools Need Bus Drivers

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) is searching for full-time bus drivers to join its force of 1,200 drivers who drive more than 16,000,000 miles each year. Effective July 1, the salary for bus drivers increases to $19.20 per hour.



Four bus driver job fairs will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on June 18, at Stonecroft Transportation Center; on July 16, at Lorton Transportation Facility; on July 31, at Cedar Lane School and on August 8, at Edison High School. Transportation staff members will be on site to answer questions and provide information to prospective drivers. Currently, FCPS has 100 openings for bus drivers.



For more information, call 571-423-3000, email driveforfcps.edu or visit fcps.edu.

