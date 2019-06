(Photo: News-Press)

ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC Islander Heritage Month was recognized by the Falls Church City Council two weeks ago with a proclamation hailing, among other things, Falls Church’s Eden Center which “contains the highest concentration of Vietnamese-owned businesses under one roof that continues to attract Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American tourists as well as people of all ethnicities who enjoy delicious food and a vibrant shopping experience.” Included in this photo is State Sen. Dick Saslaw.

