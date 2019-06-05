Crime Report: Kidnapping Charge at F.C. Hotel

A Falls Church man was arrested for kidnapping, assault and for destroying a brick wall in the parking lot at the Inns of Virginia on W. Broad St. last Monday morning. The 21-year-old was charged with kidnapping/abduction, simple assault and destruction of property.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 27 – June 2, 2019

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, May 27, 12:03 AM, a female, 24, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Kidnapping/Abduction, Simple Assault, 421 W Broad St (Inns of Virginia), May 27, 1:35 AM, a brick wall of the parking lot was destroyed. A male, 21, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Kidnapping/Abduction, Simple Assault and Destruction of Property.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 200 blk S Washington St, May 27, 10:10 AM, a male, 35, of Hyattsville, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny from Building, 1222 W Broad St (Haandi Indian Restaurant), between May 24, 10:30 AM, and May 27, 11:13 AM, items of value were taken by a known suspect.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness), May 30, between 9:30 and 10:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an item of value from an unsecured location.

Tampering with Auto, 200 blk Midvale St, between 7 AM, May 20 and 7 AM, May 31, unknown suspect(s) tampered with an unsecured vehicle.

Hit and Run, 155 Hillwood Ave (parking lot), May 31, between 11:25 and 11:52 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 500 blk N Oak St, May 31, between 6 and 7 PM, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Café Le Mirage), June 1, 11:43 PM, a male, 44, of Germantown, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, 500 blk W Annandale Rd, June 2, 11:20 PM, a male, 68, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence – 2 nd Offense.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments