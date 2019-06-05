Lennis Harper Dies at 84

Lennis Leo Harper departed this world May 26 in Ocala, Florida, having entered January 24, 1935, in Charleston, West Virginia. He resided in Northern Virginia for over five decades until relocating to Ocala last year to be near his nephew, Jon, and family during his final time on earth.



Lennis is preceded by his parents, Larchie and Archie Harper, and beloved younger brother, Russell Harper. He left behind nephews Jonathan (Cindy) Harper, Matthew Harper, niece Paula Sabbatino, grand nieces Elizabeth and Maggie Harper, and Ashlee Sabbatino.



Len spent two years in the Army serving his country; he then began a clerical career mainly in the insurance industry. He was married briefly, but seemed to prefer a life on his own. He was a very private person and man of few possessions.



Len’s interests were reading, spending hours in his later years in various book stores. A sports lover, he played basketball and baseball during his youth. As an adult, Len was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and especially the Cleveland Browns. A service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Ocala, Fla. on Sunday, June 9 at 4 p.m. Condolences may be left at hiers-baxley.com.

