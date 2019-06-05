Northern VA Symphony Orchestra Holds Auditions

The Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia (SONOVA) will hold auditions for its production of “Evita” on Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and on Sunday, June 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. If necessary, callbacks will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. All auditions will be held at the SONOVA office at 611 King St, 2nd Floor, in Alexandria, above the Java Grill. SONOVA rehearsals will begin on Sept. 9 on Monday and Wednesday evenings with performances on November 14 –16 at the George Washington Memorial Masonic Hall in Alexandria.



This is an opportunity for area musicians to perform an iconic musical with a full symphony orchestra.



Interested auditioners are advised to bring a résumé, a headshot and a song in the style of the show not to exceed 90 seconds. An accompanist will be provided. Including the ensemble there are parts for approximately 20 in all ranges. To sign up for an audition slot, visit: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2829032/false#/invitation. For questions or more information email executivedirector@sonovamusic.org or call 240-498-0832.

