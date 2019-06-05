This Week in Sports: Track & Field

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jeff Buck)

IT WAS A LANDMARK WEEKEND for George Mason High School’s track team, with the girls 4x400m relay team taking first place in the race at the Class 2 state meet held at East Rockingham High School. The crew, which includes Paula Cox, Lauren Baartz, Jo Sevier and Charlotte Crum, ran their fastest time of the year at 4:12:07 and won by a nose over regional and state rival Maggie Walker Governor School with a 0.89 second margin.

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jeff Buck)

THE GIRLS SHORT RELAY TEAM wasn’t alone in being recognized as All State competitors, with Sarah Lambert taking second in the High Jump, the girls 4x800m of Victoria Lecce, Lauren Mellon, Ellen Chadwick and Sevier finishing in third as well as Crum taking third in the 400m dash. Other notables included Colson Board’s sixth place finish in the 1600m, seventh place finishes from the girls 4x100m relay team of Isabel Caton, Paula Cox, Beni Palmer-Lasky and Olivia Games along with the boys 4x800m relay team of Victor Gedeck, Erik Donnelly, Jack Lindy and Board. Eighth place finishers were Mellon in the 1600m and Sevier in the 300m hurdles. (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jeff Buck)

