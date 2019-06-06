A Penny for Your Thoughts: News of Greater Falls Church

Fairfax County’s Democratic Primary Election, to select candidates for the November General Election, will be next Tuesday, June 11, from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., at your regular polling location. You can vote absentee in-person this Saturday, June 8, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Mason District Governmental Center, 6507 Columbia Pike, in Annandale. Under Virginia law, you will be asked to provide a qualified photo ID when you vote. Mason District voters will select candidates for Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, State Senate (35th District), House of Delegates (38th and 49th Districts), and Commonwealth’s Attorney. School Board and Soil and Water Conservation District candidates were endorsed separately last month by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, and will appear on the November ballot only. The Republican Party selects its candidates in a non-primary process, so Tuesday’s contests have only Democrats running.

For the first time in decades, there is a primary contest for Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Of four candidates, only Lee District Supervisor Jeff McKay has the leadership experience and qualifications to chair the Board in the coming term. Born and raised in Fairfax County, Jeff understands both the complexity and the dynamics of our huge and diverse county. His leadership is extraordinary. As chairman of both the Transportation and Legislative Committees, he developed effective working relationships with state and regional decision-makers to improve multi-modal transportation services. As chairman of the Board’s Budget Committee, he led the effort to fully fund the school system’s operating budget in FY 2019 and FY 2020, as well as taking a leadership role in advocating for additional state funding for all public education across the Commonwealth during Governor McAuliffe’s term. Progressive, pragmatic, smart, and an accomplished leader, Jeff McKay would be a stellar successor to retiring Chairman Sharon Bulova.

Advertisements

In the 35th Senate District, longtime Democratic leader Dick Saslaw faces two challengers. Senator Saslaw is the most powerful Democrat in the State Senate, and would be Majority Leader when the Democrats pick up another seat or two this fall. No one even comes close to his record to secure Medicaid funding for the Commonwealth, increase state funding for transportation, and deal with the political intricacies of Richmond. It takes years to build that kind of effective leadership.

In the 38th Delegate District (16 precincts and portions of Baileys and Weyanoke precincts), Andres Jimenez is mounting an energetic campaign against incumbent Kaye Kory. Jimenez has a strong, progressive, and environmental background, whose message has been well-received. In today’s national atmosphere of proposed restrictions, Delegate Kory’s focus on women’s reproductive health is especially timely.

In the 49th Delegate District (Baileys/Glen Forest/Willston/Skyline/Crossroads), incumbent Alfonso Lopez is being challenged by newcomer J.D. Spain. As House Democratic Whip, Lopez’s legislative record includes small business procurement, incentivizing solar and renewable energy, and protecting Virginia residents, especially immigrants, from fraud, as well as expansion of Medicaid and creating the Virginia Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Advertisements

Commonwealth’s Attorney usually gets little notice but, this year, two-term incumbent Ray Morrogh is facing Steve Descano, a West Point graduate and former federal prosecutor. Both candidates claim the progressive mantle on issues, such as eliminating cash bail, restoring voting rights, and prosecutions for simple possession of marijuana.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments