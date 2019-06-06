Mayor Tarter Officially Announces Re-Election Bid

Falls Church Mayor David Tarter.

City of Falls Church Mayor P. David Tarter made it official this week by announcing his application to run for re-election this November had been certified by the Registrar of Voters office. He will be seeking another four-year term on the F.C. City Council and joins fellow incumbents Phil Duncan and Letty Hardi seeking re-election this Nov. 5.

The final deadline for being certified to run is next Tuesday, June 11.

Tarter issued the following statement this week: “Our Little City is at a critical juncture, in the midst of our most important project, construction of a new high school for our children and the economic development to help pay for it. As a commercial real estate attorney, I bring over 20 years’ professional development experience directly to bear on the campus project. I am excited to see this and other projects through to their successful conclusion, and to continue to support our investment in our City’s future. Perhaps more importantly, despite what may happen in Washington, we must ensure that Falls Church continues to be the warm, welcoming, inclusive community that we all love.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments