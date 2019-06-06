Parents: Pick Up Student Meds Before Year Ends

Before the end of the school year on June 14, Falls Church City Public School parents are asked to pick up any medications currently stored in their child’s school health room.



Medicines held at FCCPS schools cannot be sent home with students, except for George Mason High School students with a written parent authorization. Parents are asked to plan to pick up meds during school hours. Falls Church City Public School’s staff will discard any medications not picked up by dismissal on the last day of school.



For more information, contact the appropriate school’s health aide



• Jessie Thackrey Preschool — Rachel Hamberger (rhamberger@fccps.org)



• Mt. Daniel Elementary School — Karen Schools (schoolsk@fccps.org)



• Thomas Jefferson Elementary School — Sue Beltson (beltsons@fccps.org)



• Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School — Kat Marsh (marshk@fccps.org)



• George Mason High School — Kelly Miceli (micelik@fccps.org).

