Falls Church Arts ‘About Me’ Art Show Opens June 8

How does artwork define someone? Forty-seven artists answer that question in the “About Me” exhibit opening Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. at the Falls Church Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church). Exhibiting artists will be there to celebrate.



Seventy-one artworks conveying the artists’ passions and interests will be exhibited at the gallery through July 7. Their words will accompany the artworks – photography, oil and acrylic painting, watercolor, mixed media and lithograph. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m.

