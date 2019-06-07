One More Page Books Puts on Book Launch Party

On Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m., One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) will be hosting the launch party of “Hart & Seoul,” the K-pop inspired debut novel of Young Adult author Kristen Burnham. The story revolves around Merilee Hart, who is trying to keep things together, but when her neighbor’s enigmatic and mysterious nephew Lee arrives from South Korea, she finds herself drawn to him — until she discovers he’s a runaway member of a K-pop mega-group. The event will feature treats, a K-pop fan giveaway and a brief Q&A with the author, followed by a book signing.

