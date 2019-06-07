Scenes from Dulin United’s 150th Celebration

(Photo: News-Press)

PACKED IN TIGHT for their celebratory picture is Dulin United Methodist’s congregation on Sunday. The packed house was there to ring in the church’s 150th anniversary, and parishioners were all smiles and in good spirits, despite the fact that that schmuck of a cameraman showed up late.

(Photo: News-Press)

AFTER THE GROUP SHOT, Dulin’s pastor Dave Kirkland (left) made the rounds to greet some of the who’s-who in attendance, including News-Press editor-in-chief Nicholas F. Benton (second from left), Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter (second from right) and City Manager Wyatt Shields.

