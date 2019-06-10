F.C. Concerts in Park to Resume June 20

Beginning June 20, the City of Falls Church will host its 27th annual Concerts in the Park series on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The public is invited to bring a blanket and a picnic dinner and enjoy free performances by local musicians.

Concerts will be held at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.), except for the July 4 concert which will be held at George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike) in conjunction with the City’s Independence Day Celebration. In the event of rain, concerts in Cherry Hill Park will be performed in the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.).

