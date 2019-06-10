Marshall High Students Construct Prosthetic Limb

Marshall High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Design and Technology students designed a violin bow prosthetic for a fourth grade student at Centre Ridge Elementary. Teachers from Centre Ridge initially approached the class with the idea of helping their student.



The project team — which included Jessica Sova, Shruti Sekar, Ian McMenamin, Ellis Nolan and Lee Peterson — worked on and off for five months to complete the project. Some parts of the robotic arm were created using a 3D printer.



Remarkably, the project team was able to work on the prosthesis virtually and has not met the Centre Ridge student, but hopes to do so soon.

