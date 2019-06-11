Dehghani-Tafti Upsets Incumbent Stamos in Race for Commonwealth’s Attorney

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti. (Photo: Twitter)

With only one Arlington precinct to report, challenger Parisa Dehghani-Tafti has scored an upset over incumbent Theo Stamos in the Democratic primary for the Arlington-Falls Church Commonwealth’s Attorney race, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website. Dehghani-Tafti’s total 14,604 to Stamos’ 13,271 as all but one of Arlington County’s 55 precincts reporting, and all four (three plus absentee votes) in Falls Church, as of 8:17 p.m.



Results in the Democratic primary race for State Senator in the 35th District, with 98 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Sen. Dick Saslaw looks to have held off a strong challenge from Yasmine Taeb. With 45 of 46 precincts reporting, the incumbent holds a 7,272 (48.79%) to 6,785 (45.52%) lead over Taeb with 847 votes cast (5.68%) for challenger Karen Torrent.

Election results are unofficial until certified.

