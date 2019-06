Falls Church City Public Schools will be holding school bus driver training sessions this summer. If interested in applying to become a school bus driver, visit fccps.org, click on the employment tab and then click on the link labeled “Job Openings” on that page. Local applicants, especially those with students in FCCPS, are ideal candidates because a family can share the same schedule. Bus aides are also needed, and the application is at the same link.

