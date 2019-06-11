Rev. Posey to Leave St. James on June 27

On Thursday, June 27 and in accordance with the clergy appointments made by the Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, Bishop of Arlington, the Very Reverend Patrick L. Posey, V.F., will be leaving his current position as Pastor of Saint James Catholic Church in Falls Church, to become the new Rector of the Cathedral of Saint Thomas More in Arlington, while continuing as Diocesan Director for the Office for the Propagation of the Faith. The Very Reverend Paul D. Scalia has been assigned as Pastor of Saint James Parish in Falls Church while continuing as Episcopal Vicar for Clergy and Director of the Diaconate Formation Program.

