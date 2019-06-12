Falls Church’s Senior Workforce Among Tops in Nation

The Census’ 2017 American Community Survey report by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has found that Falls Church is among the nation’s leaders in terms of senior labor force participation, with almost 37 percent of people 65 or older still working, either full or part-time. According to analysts, jobs in metropolitan areas, focused largely in government, finance, law and academia, tend to retain seniors longer.

According to the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans over the traditional retirement age of 65, remaining in the labor force, was almost 19 percent in 2016, up from 12 percent from 2000.

