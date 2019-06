On the Nov. 5 general election ballot in Falls Church, three F.C. City Council and three School Board seats will be contested.

The deadline for filing to appear on that ballot passed this Tuesday and the following candidates have qualified, according to the City Registrar. For City Council: incumbent Mayor David Tarter, incumbent Phil Duncan, incumbent Letty Hardi, Thomas Cash and Stuart Whittaker. For School Board: incumbent Philip Reitinger, Susan Dimrock, Laura Downs and Douglass Stevens.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments