In addition to Falls Church City Public Schools parents picking up their children’s medicine before the school year ends this Friday, June 14, the Lost & Found areas at all the schools are bursting at the seams with an array of clothing, lunch boxes, water bottles, shoes and more that are waiting to be reclaimed by students. The last chance for students to collect their missing items is Friday. After the last day of school, FCCPS donates all things remaining in lost & found.

