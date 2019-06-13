Groundbreaking at New Mason High On Friday

Falls Church City Public Schools invite families, staff, students, and the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new George Mason High School on June 14, starting at 2 p.m. at the new site, located behind Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. Attendees can park in any of the Henderson and Mason parking lots as the schools will have dismissed for the summer earlier that day. The site is a short 5-minute walk from the West Falls Church Metro station. The ceremony will be web-streamed live at fccps.org/live.



The ceremonial groundbreaking will include the Falls Church School Board, City Council, members of the project team and others. Students who will be among the first to attend class in the new building will share in the program, along with remarks from Superintendent Peter Noonan, School Board Chair Erin Gill, Mayor Dave Tarter and Mason principal Matt Hills.



Also on site will be leads of the core project team, consisting of the design builder, Gilbane Building Company; the design and architecture team, Stantec and Quinn Evans; the owner’s representatives Brailsford & Dunleavy and Hanscomb Consulting; as well as district staff, administrators

Information and updates on the design process and construction timeline for the projects are available at fccps.org/campusproject.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments