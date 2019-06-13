Groundbreaking for New High School Friday at 2 p.m.

A year and a half after voters in Falls Church City approved a $120 million referendum to build a new high school on school-owned land directly behind its current location, following more than 100 board meetings, community engagement workshops and sessions, staff meetings and student engagement activities, the time has arrived to break ground for the new George Mason High School.

Falls Church City Public Schools has invited families, staff, students, and the community to celebrate the groundbreaking on June 14, starting at 2 p.m. at the new site, located behind Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. The ceremonial groundbreaking will feature the Falls Church School Board, City Council, members of the project team and others. Students who will be among the first to attend class in the new building will share in the program, along with remarks from Superintendent Peter Noonan, School Board Chair Erin Gill, Mayor Dave Tarter, and George Mason principal Matt Hills. The high school mascot Mustang Sally will be on hand and the GMHS chorus will perform.

Also on site will be representatives of the design builder, Gilbane Building Company, the design and architecture team, Stantec and Quinn Evans, the owner’s representatives Brailsford and Dunleavy and Hanscomb Consulting; as well as district staff, administrators, and members of the Falls Church School Board and City Council.

The actual work on the commencement of the construction will begin on Monday, June 17, and the school is slated for completion and occupancy in December 2020.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments