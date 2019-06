(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

“I LOVE MATH” DAY had a strong showing in its debut at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, with over 20 volunteers dropping by TJ to talk about how math is used in their professions, followed by activities in the afternoon to engage students’ math brains. Appearances included Olympic gold medalist Tom Dolan from the Tom Dolan Swim School in Seven Corners and U.S. Congressman Don Beyer, Jr. (above).

