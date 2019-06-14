F.C. Episcopal Celebrates 250 Year Anniversary

The Falls Church Episcopal is celebrating 250 years of its iconic historic building in 2019 with a series of observances that begin Sunday, June 16. One of America’s oldest church buildings, the local architectural icon played roles in the American Revolution and Civil War, and still serves as a weekly house of Episcopal worship.



On Sunday the church community will kick off of “250 Minutes of Service” and dedicate a commemorative stone that will be blessed during a visit by Bishop Susan Goff of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia.



The blessing ceremony will occur immediately following 10 a.m. services in the venerated building.



The commemorative cement stone recently was embedded into the red-brick walkway leading to the front steps of the historic church. It is inscribed with the church’s current motto, “A welcoming community called to be an enduring beacon of faith, hope, and love to all.”



It replaces a stone placed earlier by the congregation who voted to separate from The Episcopal Church and who reorganized themselves as The Falls Church Anglican. The Falls Church Episcopal will soon donate that stone to The Falls Church Anglican, to display as they choose at their new sanctuary, which is near completion on Arlington Boulevard.



For more information on other tentative 250th anniversary ceremonies planned, such as plaque installations, tours and a sustainability fund, visit thefallschurch.org.

