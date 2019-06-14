Plein Air Festival Turns 10 this Saturday

(Photo: Courtesy Barb Cram)

THE 10TH ANNUAL “Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival has artists painting outdoors in The Little City. The festival ends with a competition for bragging rights and thousands of dollars in prizes on Saturday, June 15, at the Falls Church Farmers Market from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The artworks from the weeks long festival will be displayed and all are invited to vote for the “People’s Choice” Award, and to look at the many Plein Air artworks that have been completed for the competition. This year’s juror is Glen Kessler (pictured), an internationally collected and awarded artist as well as the founder of The Compass Atelier in Rockville, Maryland.

