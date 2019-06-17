Construction Begins Today on New $120 Million F.C. School

FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly

Construction is scheduled to begin today on a new $120 million George Mason High School set to replace the existing, aging City of Falls Church school currently near the site. On Friday, Falls Church City Public Schools broke ground on the project with an event was attended by the Falls Church City School Board, City Council, members of the project team, teachers and other area dignitaries.

Falls Church City Schools superintendent Peter Noonan, F.C. Mayor David Tarter, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer and Virginia Del. Marcus Simon were just some of the officials on hand to speak at the ceremonial event Friday.

Construction is set to commence on the site today, Monday, June 17 and the school is slated for completion in December 2020.

