The Bailey’s Crossroads Seven Corners Revitalization Corporation will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mason District Governmental Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Falls Church).



The meeting will have presentations on the Sleepy Hollow Road sidewalk project and bicycle and walkability programs in the area.



Guest speakers will be Mark Van Zandt, Nicole Wynands and Chris Wells.

