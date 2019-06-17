Spanish Lessons Taught At Lazy Mike’s

If any interested residents have been planning to learn or improve their Spanish, and don’t mind doing so while dining at a local deli, then they can do both during four weekly Spanish classes at Lazy Mike’s Delicatessen and Homemade Ice Cream (7049 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The one-hour sessions will take place at 5:30 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays — June 18, June 25, July 2 and July 9. Cost is $75 for all four sessions. The cost of a meal is not included.



Classes are designed for beginning to intermediate learners (who want to learn fast and in an enjoyable way completely different from traditional school classes), but all are welcome. Instructor Jack Hayes recommends bringing a friend or two to enrich the learning experience. Prospective participants can call or text Hayes at 352-476-3311 to make reservations and payment. (Leave a message if need be.) Credit cards accepted. For more info, call, text or email Hayes (jackhayesteaches@gmail.com).

