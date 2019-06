(Photo: Bill Stern)

INTREPID COMMUNITY REPORTER Bill Stern was on the scene to view the aftermath of a scary accident at the intersection of Overhill Road and Ichabod Place over the weekend. According to Stern, who spoke with a postal service supervisor, the driver of the mail truck experienced a sudden tire blowout and slammed against a small tree before parking on the grass. The postal supervisor relayed to Stern that the driver was “very shaken up but will be all right.”

