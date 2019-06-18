Mason High Athletic Hall of Fame Announces 2019 Class

The George Mason High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has elected seven athletes and one team as its 2019 Hall of Fame class. The class, plus one additional athlete who was previously elected and one athlete who will receive a special achievement award, will be honored at ceremonies to be conducted on Oct. 25-26 — the eighth induction ceremonies in the history of the Hall.



The class of 2019 includes Anthony Andrianarison, Nick Smirniotopoulos, Violet Miller, Stephen Lubnow, Leah Roth, Kan Tagami, Stephanie Cheney and the 2011 girls’ soccer team. They join 42 athletes, three coaches/administrators and four teams that have previously been inducted or elected to the Hall.



• Anthony Andrianarison (class of 2009).



• Nick Smirniotopoulos (class of 2010).



• Violet Miller (class of 2011).



• Stephen Lubnow (class of 2012).



• Leah Roth (class of 2012).



• Kan Tagami (class of 2012).



• Stephanie Cheney (class of 2013)



The 2011 girls’ soccer team will join the Hall. It finished with a 20-4 record and won district, regional and state championships under legendary head coach Jenn Parsons. Its state championship was the fourth consecutive one for Mason in girls’ soccer.



• Cal Simmons (class of 1968) will receive a special achievement award. He starred in tennis at Mason during an era when there were no regional or state championships, winning the district title in singles and doubles his senior year, the only year during his career when a district tournament was held.



• Byron Mendenhall (class of 2007), a star baseball pitcher and member of the 2016 Hall of Fame class, will also be honored at ceremonies this year.

