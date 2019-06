(Photo: Troop 1996)

CHARTER MEMBERS OF SCOUTS BSA Troop 1996 celebrated their first full year since the Troop’s founding with a two-night camping and canoeing trip along the Potomac River. Troop 1996 meets at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in Falls Church every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. when school is in session.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments