Beyer Calls for Police Bodycam Law

U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church joined U.S. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC) in introducing a bill to require uniformed federal police officers to wear body cameras and have dashboard cameras in police vehicles.

The District of Columbia and Fairfax County both require officers to wear body cameras and have dashboard cameras in marked vehicles. Norton and Beyer want to adopt this policy at the federal level to ensure transparency and protect officers and the public alike, they said.

Federal authorities are prohibiting local police from participating in joint federal and local task forces if they wear body cameras, and several police departments have pulled out of these task forces as a result.

