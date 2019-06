Falls Church Arts will host a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 25 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The event is free for Chamber members, friends of the business community, and Falls Church Arts patrons.

Refreshments and an opportunity to view the exhibit All About Me will be provided at 700 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

