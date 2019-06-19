F.C.’s William & Mary Grads, Dean’s List Recognized

The following students from Falls Church either graduated or were recognized by the College of William & Mary for graduating or being honored for making the school’s Dean’s List. Due to the high volume of students from the area, next week’s edition of the News-Press will feature students from McLean.



Graduates — Mia Chand, Bachelor of Arts; Brian Connelly, Bachelor of Arts; Nadia Critchley, Bachelor of Science; Micheal Crotty, Bachelor of Science; Matteo D’Agostino, Bachelors of Business Administration; Alicia Devereaux, Bachelor of Arts; Sylvia Greer, Bachelor of Arts; Annemarie Gregoire, Bachelor of Arts; Honora Logsdon, Bachelor of Arts; Grace Murray, Bachelor of Arts; Mahika Narula, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Nguyen, Bachelor of Arts; Claire Tourkin, Bachelor of Science and Karen Wu, Bachelors of Business Administration.



Dean’s List — Alexander Berliner; Emily Bernhard; Jacob Brotman-Krass; Holly Caboti-Jones; Mia Chand; Jin Hwi Cho; Suzanne Cole; Keely Alexa Copperthite; Samuel de Vignier-Awad; Alicia Devereaux; Joanna Di Scipio; Jackson Dillard; Manon Diz; Elizabeth Do; Stephanie Do; Zachary Ellis; Sylvia Greer; Annemarie Gregoire; Lydia Grund; Benjamin Hotchner; Mikayla Huffman; Dean Kim; Aaron Klein; Michael Li; Brigid Lyons; Priscilla Mariam; Lorena Meruvia; Margaret Mitchell; Grace Murray; Dulguun Myagmarsuren; Eric Nubbe; Luke Purcell; Ameer Rezazad; Madeleine Scherer; Campbell Scheuerman; Jessica Sharp; Benjamin Sharrer; Elizabeth Thomas; Theresa Thomas; Alexander Toyryla; Samuel Updike; Eleanor Vaughn; Annemarie Wolf and Karen Wu.

