Local Businesses Offering Free Classes at New Downtown Park

Several local businesses are helping inaugurate the new, yet to be named renovated park on the 100 block of W. Broad Street, by offering free weekend classes.

Karma Yoga is offering Sunday Morning Yoga on June 23 and 30, at 9 a.m. (bring your own mat) while Music Together will offer Little Steps Music for children up to 5 years of age on Saturday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. (rain date Sunday, June 23) and Fit4Mom offers a Body Back class, a high-intensity interval training workout, on Saturday, June 29 at 7 a.m.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchVA.gov/events.

