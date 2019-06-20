Letters to the Editor: Hockenberry Feature Story Was Right on Target

Letters to the Editor: June 20 – 26, 2019

Hockenberry Feature Story Was Right on Target

Editor,

Matt Delaney’s thoughtful article on Lindy Hockenberry’s many contributions to Falls Church was right on target: In a community with many interesting and successful people, few match Lindy’s many positive contributions.

As a teacher, she got the best out of her students. As a city council member, she brought people together with positive — and workable — solutions. How did she do it? She cared about every student and took the time to work with each one. There was no “single solution” for the entire class. In government, she combined common sense with uncommon foresight.

When I chaired the Falls Church Republican Party, we voted to present our outstanding citizen award to Lindy. Some asked why we would give the award to a Democrat. The answer was easy: The award was not to the outstanding Republican but to the outstanding citizen.

Lindy can work with complicated people to solve complicated problems. Some of the most pleasant moments of my years in Falls Church came about thanks to Lindy’s involvement. Interviewing students for the Youth Rep program of Citizens for a Better City is just one example. Lindy knows how to draw out the hopes, ambitions and fears of the young applicants. Then, the young people could make an informed decision.

Sometimes, years later, a student will remark on the good advice Lindy provided.

Ken Feltman

Falls Church

Interesting Difference In Pre- & Post- Election Coverage

Editor,

Interesting to see differences in wording between the News-Press’s pre- and post-election news stories on the Commonwealth’s Attorney race.

Before the election, in which the News-Press endorsed Theo Stamos, the big contribution to Parisa Dehgani-Tafti was “nebulous ‘dark money’” “lobbed” into the campaign by “billionaire George Soros.” Post-election, when Nick Benton is editorially urging Democrats to make nice with one another, the news story refers to “outside money” coming from “Progressive Democratic billionaire George Soros.”

I often agree with Editor Benton’s opinions, and appreciate many features of his paper. But anyone who has read it for any length of time knows that item #2 on its “Platform,” “Do not let the news columns reflect editorial comment,” is, well, a joke.

John F. McDiarmid

Falls Church

Lauds News-Press For Coverage of Recent Election

Editor,

We write to commend the News-Press for its coverage of the most recent election. Your coverage was fair, accurate, and helpful to voters. Specifically, your article bringing to light the extraordinary amount of money contributed from outside the region in this primary was particularly beneficial. You demonstrated the critical role of local newspapers and how fortunate we are to have one.

David and Edith Snyder

Falls Church

