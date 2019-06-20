Police Looking for Suspects After W. Broad St. Armed Robbery

Police are on the lookout for four men after they say a victim was robbed at gunpoint on West Broad St. in the City of Falls Church early Thursday morning.

City of Falls Church Police report that around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, a man entered the “business space” at 1057 W. Broad St., site of The West End Plaza strip mall, and pointed at handgun at the victim and demanded cash. The suspect then went to the parking lot where he was joined by three males and all four fled on foot, westbound on the W&OD Trail toward Fairfax Co. The victim was unarmed, police report.

Police describe the man with a gun as black with a beard and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. There is no description of the three other suspects.

City of Falls Church Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

