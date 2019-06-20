Rep. Beyer Calls for WMATA’s Jack Evans to Resign

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents Falls Church, has called for the resignation of Jack Evans as chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Board of Directors, after Evans acknowledged ethics violations today stemming from conflicts of interest.

Beyer issued the following statement: “At a time when WMATA faces serious challenges, including the need to improve safety and reliability and secure long-term funding, we need WMATA’s leadership entirely focused on constructive solutions to solve these problems. Chairman Jack Evans’ ethical issues are serious and pose a threat to the success of the Metro Board’s mission. He should step down from the Board immediately.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments