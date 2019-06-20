Vietnam Veterans Meeting Tonight

The Vietnam Veterans of America’s Chapter 227 monthly membership meeting will be held today at 7:30 p.m. at Glory Days Grill (6341 Columbia Pike, Falls Church).



The meeting’s guest speaker is Jack Haas, a Vietnam War veteran who served as a combat infantryman in 1969-70.



He will discuss PTSD and his experience with it. He has spoken to numerous groups on this issue over the years.



Attendees are encouraged to come early for a meal and to meet fellow members. If lost, call 703-992-6060 for directions. Spouses and friends are always welcomed, as is bringing a fellow Vietnam veteran or a new generation veteran with you.



The book, “In Honor and Memory” that lists and describes U.S. and Allied military installations in South Vietnam and Southeast Asia is available for viewing. See Bill Dumsick. Plus the traditional 50/50 raffle includes cash and an artistic hand carved wooden bowl by George Jones.

