Bishop Goff Mingles at F.C. Epsicopal’s 250th Reception

AT A RECEPTION included as part of a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the historic Falls Church Episcopal in downtown Falls Church, long-time pillars of the community Tom and Edie Smolinsky (left) chatted with Bishop Susan Goff of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia and Peggie McCan (right). The festivities included the blessing of a commemorative stone embedded into the pathway to the original church that reads, “A Welcoming Community Called to Be an Enduring Beacon of Faith, Hope and Love to All.”

