Marshall Academy Camps to Take Place June 24 – 28

Marshall Academy, a Governor’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Academy, will offer its award-winning Cyber: IT Program in two Cyber Camps June 24-28.



The two camps — Cyber Basics and Cyber Advanced — are offered in partnership with SySTEMic Solutions, Northern Virginia Community College’s regional K-16 STEM outreach initiative, and are designed to provide rising ninth to twelfth grade students with knowledge and hands-on experience in cyber security while introducing them to the many career opportunities in the growing field. Both camps are fast-paced, advanced camps in cybersecurity.



Basic Cyber Camp is designed to provide students with knowledge in topics such as defensive and offensive strategies, practices and tools, advanced networking concepts, virtual and cloud security, malware and internet-of-things security.



Advanced Cyber Camp is designed to provide students with knowledge in topics such as defensive and offensive strategies, practices and tools, advanced networking concepts, virtual and cloud security, malware, as well as internet-of-things security. This camp is for students who have participated in an advanced cybersecurity camp before, attended the basic cybersecurity camp last year, and fully grasp the concepts presented there or have participated in a CyberPatriot competition within the last two years. Advanced camp students are required to bring a laptop with the minimum specifications: an i5 or comparable AMD processor (no Macs-Apple based laptops), 6 GB of RAM and 20 GB free hard drive space available.



More information about the camps and registration is available online.



Contact Shelli Carpenter Farquharson, Marshall Academy career experience specialist, for additional information at smfarquharso@fcps.edu.

