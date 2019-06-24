Local Student Graduates From Foxcroft School

Savannah Avendasora of Falls Church graduated in late May from the Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia at the school’s 105th commencement.



Avendasora plans to attend Radford University in the fall. She is the daughter of Diedra and David Avendasora.



During her junior year, Avendasora helped found Hand in Hand, a gender and sexual identity student organization which she served as co-head for two years. She was also a Student Athletic Trainer and Team Manager for the varsity tennis and junior varsity lacrosse teams.

