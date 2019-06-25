Crime Report: Man Rams Police Vehicle Plus More Details on Last Week’s Armed Robbery

A man rammed a police vehicle after police tried to pull him over on Haycock Road last Wednesday morning, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released today.

Police say a 21-year-old from Upper Marlboro, failed to stop for a police officer and then rammed the officer’s vehicle at 8:06 a.m. on June 19 in the 7000 block of Haycock. The suspect was arrested for marijuana possession, eluding, destruction of property and several traffic offenses.

More details on last Thursday morning’s armed robbery have been released in the report including the location of the crime, Green Health Massage at 1057 W. Broad St., along with a more detailed description of the suspect, now described as a tall, black male with a beard, bald head and wearing a black shirt, shorts and black bracelet. The three companions the suspect fled the area with are described as black males.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 17 – 23, 2019

Drunk In Public, W Westmoreland Rd/S Washington St, June 17, 3 AM, a male, 34, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Advertisements

Larceny from Building, 410 S Maple Ave (Pearson Square), between May 1 and June 17, unknown suspect(s) cut a cable lock and took a 26″ Red Schwinn Hybrid Bicycle.

Hit and Run, 6775 Wilson Blvd (parking lot), June 17, between 10 AM and 7 PM, a Toyota RAV4 was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, June 18, 8:24 AM, unknown suspect driving a yellow Penske truck struck a power pole and left the scene.

Fraud, 300 blk W Columbia St, June 18, 12:41 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny from Building, 900 S Washington St, between 9 PM, June 14 and 8 AM, June 15, unknown suspect broke a lock from a garage storage unit and removed commercial items of value. Items were located in bushes behind the building. Investigation continues.

Liquor Law Violations, W Broad St/N Virginia Ave, June 18, 1:30 PM, a male, 67, of Arlington, VA, was charged with Appearing in Public in a Drunken Condition after Having Been Interdicted.

Hit and Run, 100 blk Haycock Rd, June 18, 3:05 PM, a Ford Focus waiting at a red light was bumped in the back by a gray Subaru hatchback which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 600 blk Langston Ln, between 8:30 PM, June 17 and 7:30 AM, June 19, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Destruction of Property/Drug Narcotic Violation, 7000 blk Haycock Rd, June 19, 8:06 AM, a vehicle failed to stop for a police officer and then rammed the police vehicle. A male, 21, of Upper Marlboro, MD, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Eluding, Destruction of Property and several traffic offenses.

Robbery – Commercial, 1057 W Broad St (Green Health Massage), June 20, 12:18 AM, unknown suspect robbed business at gunpoint. Suspect described as a tall, black male with a beard and bald head who was wearing a black shirt, shorts and a black bracelet. Suspect last seen fleeing westbound on foot with three other black males. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 1000 blk W Broad St, June 20, 2:54 PM, following a traffic stop, a male, 20, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd ( parking lot), June 20, between 4 and 4:40 PM, a gray Chevrolet Tahoe was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Advertisements

Drunk In Public, 100 blk Hillwood Ave, June 20, 6 PM, a female, 55, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Indecent Exposure, 100 blk S Maple Ave, June 22, 1:38 AM, victim was approached by a black male in a white 4D sedan and accepted an offer for a ride. Suspect then exposed himself to the passenger who immediately exited the vehicle. Investigation continues.

Assault/Drunk in Public, 220 N Washington St (State Theater), June 22, 11:31 PM, a male, 47, of Arlington, VA was arrested for Assault and Drunk in Public.

Assault, 6757 Wilson Blvd #15 (H2O Café), June 23, 12:23 AM, a male, 31, of Germandown, MD, was arrested for Assault.

Driving Under the Influence, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, June 23, 2:48 AM, a female, 35, of Arlington VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Refusal.

Driving Under the Influence, 700 blk E Broad St, June 23, 10:50 PM,a female, 27, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Drinking While Driving.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments