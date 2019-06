(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

SIMON AND SHELLY VAN STEYN welcomed a new member to the family this week, with baby boy Sila Cameron Childs van Steyn joining the world. According to new grandpa, Shaun van Steyn, everything went smoothly at George Washington University Hospital, and both Simon and Shelly still haven’t come down from the high of welcoming a new life into the world.

