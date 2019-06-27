Falls Church Residents Graduate, Make Dean’s List

The following area residents were recognized for either graduating or earning a spot on their respective university’s Dean’s List
The graduates are:
Becker College — Stuart Griswold from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Arts Concentration.
Dickinson College — Stephen Christopher Bonacci from McLean graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business & Management.
Georgia Institute of Technology — Emily Moschella from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.
Iowa State University — Elizabeth Axtell from McLean graduated with Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science.
University of San Diego — Katherine Liverman from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations.
The Dean’s List receipients are:
Georgia Institute of Technology — Dylan Kemelor from Falls Church.
University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — Victoria Gianopoulos, sophomore, psychology from Falls Church.
Michigan Technological University — Ben J. Updike, Chemical Engineering from Falls Church.
University of Dayton — Mary Catherine Donovan from Falls Church.
Simmons University — Rachel Matz from Falls Church.
McDaniel College — Sheila Evans and Nicholas Cummings, both from Falls Church, were awarded High Honors and Highest Honors, respectively, as well as making the Dean’s List.
The University of Scranton — Ana C. Luta from Falls Church.