Falls Church Residents Graduate, Make Dean’s List

The following area residents were recognized for either graduating or earning a spot on their respective university’s Dean’s List



The graduates are:



Becker College — Stuart Griswold from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interactive Media Design, Game Arts Concentration.



Dickinson College — Stephen Christopher Bonacci from McLean graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Business & Management.



Georgia Institute of Technology — Emily Moschella from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.



Iowa State University — Elizabeth Axtell from McLean graduated with Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science.



University of San Diego — Katherine Liverman from Falls Church graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations.



The Dean’s List receipients are:



Georgia Institute of Technology — Dylan Kemelor from Falls Church.



University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — Victoria Gianopoulos, sophomore, psychology from Falls Church.



Michigan Technological University — Ben J. Updike, Chemical Engineering from Falls Church.



University of Dayton — Mary Catherine Donovan from Falls Church.



Simmons University — Rachel Matz from Falls Church.



McDaniel College — Sheila Evans and Nicholas Cummings, both from Falls Church, were awarded High Honors and Highest Honors, respectively, as well as making the Dean’s List.



The University of Scranton — Ana C. Luta from Falls Church.

